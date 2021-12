Mack LR Electric Class 8 refuse truck now in serial production

The Mack LR Electric model, Mack Trucks’ first fully electric Class 8 vehicle (earlier post), is now in serial production at Mack’s Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) facility in Macungie, Pennsylvania. LVO is where all Class 8 Mack vehicles for North America and export are assembled.





Equipped with four fast-charging NMC (nickel manganese cobalt oxide) lithium-ion battery packs, the LR Electric is charged by a 150kW, SAE J1772-compliant charging system. The batteries provide vehicle propulsion and power for all onboard accessories driven through 12V, 24V and 600V electric circuits.

Two AC motors combined with the 2-speed Mack Powershift transmission deliver a combined 536 peak hp, with 4,051 lb-ft of torque. A three-mode regenerative braking system helps recapture the energy from the hundreds of stops the vehicle makes each day as a result of increasing payload throughout the day.

The Mack LR Electric may be fitted with equipment bodies from numerous manufacturers based on the unique needs of the customer. The LR Electric features the same industry-leading ergonomics and visibility as the diesel-powered LR model.





The same driver/passenger side driving configurations, as well as seating choices and door options, are offered in the LR Electric as on the diesel-powered Mack LR model. A copper-colored Bulldog hood ornament, signifying the fully electric drivetrain, is featured prominently on the front of the truck.

Mack recently announced that the LR Electric comes standard with the Mack Ultra Service Agreement, offering customers a tailored uptime package designed specifically to meet the unique needs of battery-electric vehicles. The Ultra Service Agreement includes preventative and scheduled maintenance, towing and repair, a battery warranty and monitoring via Mack connected services in a single package that can include monthly payments.

Supported by Mack GuardDog Connect, Mack’s integrated telematics solution, the LR Electric and its batteries will be monitored for battery health and performance, and fault codes will be detected when registered by the battery and electric components of the energy storage system.

TEC Equipment Fontana, California, and Northwest Equipment Sales in Boise, Idaho, were the first two Mack dealers to achieve Certified Electric Vehicle Dealer status. Numerous other dealerships are currently in the process of meeting the many stringent safety, charging, infrastructure and training requirements. Updating the facility is also required.

Mack announced plans to launch the LR Electric model in 2018, with the first demonstration vehicle being delivered to the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) in September 2020. Since then, the vehicles have been in real-world testing in the demanding environment of the world’s largest sanitation department. The second LR Electric demonstration model was delivered in October 2020 to Republic Services and is being tested in a residential application in Hickory, North Carolina.

DSNY recently announced their plan to purchase seven LR Electric models that will operate in the city’s five boroughs.