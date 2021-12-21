Moscow puts its 900th electric bus into service

The 900th electric bus has hit the streets of Moscow; in November 2020, the city had launched its 500th electric bus (earlier post). The jubilee e-bus decorated with neon lights will operate in the south of the city. The vehicle was assembled at the SVARZ eco-plant by KAMAZ, which was opened in April (earlier post).





This electric bus has become the 300th vehicle purchased with the funds from green bonds.

The electric buses were launched on 66 bus routes with a total length of almost 800 kilometers. This year electric buses carried more than 77 million passengers, and more than 150 million people were carried in the three years of the operation.

Moscow is now actively developing charging infrastructure. Currently, there are more than 150 charging structures in the city. By the end of 2023 this number will increase up to 500 stations.