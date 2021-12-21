New Jersey adopts Advanced Clean Truck Rules

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) announced the adoption of the Advanced Clean Truck and Fleet Reporting rules. The adoption of these rules establishes New Jersey as one of the first states to require phasing in of clean electric commercial trucks to replace diesel-powered trucks. The rules are modeled after regulations established in California (earlier post) and nearing adoption in several other states.

The Advanced Clean Truck rule requires manufacturers of vehicles more than 8,500 pounds to participate in a credit/deficit program intended to increase the percentage of zero-emission vehicles sold in New Jersey. In addition, the Fleet Reporting rule sets a one-time reporting requirement to obtain information about the in-state operation of fleets of vehicles above 8,500 pounds that will inform future decisions concerning further emission reductions from the transportation sector.

New Jersey’s transportation sector is responsible for more than 40% of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. While medium and heavy-duty trucks and buses account for only 4% of all vehicles on the road, they make up nearly 25% of transportation-sector greenhouse emissions. The rules will also address pollutants that are harmful to human health, including nitrogen oxides and fine particulate matter (PM 2.5 ).

The adopted rules require each truck manufacturer selling medium- and heavy-duty vehicles in New Jersey to increase the number of electric vehicles sold in the state over time.

Manufacturers generate credits by selling Zero Emission Vehicles in New Jersey or obtaining credits from another manufacturer’s sales of ZEVs in the state. Deficits attributable to a manufacturer are based on its total sales of all medium- and heavy-duty vehicles in New Jersey. The deficits incurred each year must be offset by credits beginning 2025 and increasing every year through 2035. This will increase the total number of ZEV sales in the state.

The state is funding electric trucks and buses as well as charging stations. Last month, Governor Murphy announced a $13.7-million investment in electric buses and trucks to reduce emissions and improve air quality in overburdened communities.

Since February 2021, New Jersey has committed nearly $71 million in Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative proceeds to purchase electric vehicles and install charging stations in environmental justice communities, which have shouldered the burden of air pollution and climate change.