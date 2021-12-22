DOE establishes Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations; supporting hydrogen, batteries, SMR, more

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has established the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, a new DOE office that will support clean energy technology demonstration projects in areas including clean hydrogen, carbon capture, grid-scale energy storage, small modular reactors, and more.

Demonstration projects prove the effectiveness of innovative technologies in real-world conditions at scale in order to pave the way towards widespread adoption and deployment.





These demonstrations will fund projects totaling hundreds of millions or multiple billions of dollars in scale and are intended to unlock follow-on investment from the private sector to deploy these technologies.

The office’s programs also include billions of dollars to invest in demonstration projects in rural areas and economically hard-hit communities. The office will consistently engage environmental justice groups, labor, and communities to help shape program development and execution. In addition to the large-scale projects, DOE will continue to support many smaller-scale pilots and demonstrations.