2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, F-150 Hybrid offer Level-2 vehicle-to-vehicle charging

The available Pro Power Onboard feature enables the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning and F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid trucks to function as power sources on wheels with multiple uses. Now, Ford is adding another benefit: vehicle-to-vehicle charging using the Ford-exclusive Pro Power Onboard 240-volt outlet.

When connected to an F-150 Lightning or F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid with the optional 9.6 kW (F-150 Lightning) or 7.2 kW (F-150 Power Boost Hybrid) Pro Power Onboard, the Ford Mobile Power Cord charger can deliver Level-2 charging that’s estimated to add an average range of 20 miles per charging hour on a Mustang Mach-E with extended-range battery and rear-wheel drive. It will add up to 13 miles of charge per hour on the upcoming F-150 Lightning, and will add an average range of 10 miles per charging hour to a Ford E-Transit low-roof cargo van.





Customers can easily take advantage of this capability, using a widely available power adaptor to link the Ford Mobile Power Cord to their truck. Once connected to the 240-volt Pro Power Onboard outlet, customers can use the Mobile Power Cord to charge a range of all-electric vehicles that use the SAE J1772 charge port.





This includes the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Ford E-Transit electric van and the all-new 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup, as well as vehicles from other manufacturers.

The F-150 Lightning can even be used to power a home using Ford Intelligent Backup Power. Instead of installing a home generator or battery backup, the truck can be used to power a typical-size home up to three days in the event if a power outage. The compact electric powertrain also allowed Ford to create the first Mega Power Frunk—a front trunk that not only offers multiple power outlets but also provides up to 14 cu.-ft. of lockable storage.