DFDS orders another 25 electric trucks from Volvo, bringing total to 125

23 December 2021

Volvo Trucks has received an order for an additional 25 heavy electric trucks from DFDS, Northern Europe’s largest shipping and logistics company. The new vehicles are on top of the record order of 100 Volvo FM electric trucks that was made in October, adding up to a total of 125 electric trucks for DFDS.

Delivery of the vehicles is planned to commence in Q4 2022. The new trucks will be used for transports in the DFDS logistics system in Europe.

With a Volvo FM Electric truck, it’s possible to drive up to 500 km (311 miles) during a workday, with a fast top-up charge—for example during the lunch break. The Volvo FM Electric has a gross combination weight of up to 44 tons and can be charged both overnight at the home-depot and via high power fast charging on route.

Volvo Trucks started serial production of electric trucks in 2019, as one of the first truck brands to do so. The product range now includes six electric truck models: the Volvo FH, Volvo FM, Volvo FMX, Volvo FE, Volvo FL and the Volvo VNR, sold in North America.

Of the electric trucks (16 tonnes and heavier) registered in Europe so far this year, Volvo Trucks has a market share of just above 40%.

