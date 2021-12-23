Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Gaussin partnering with TGO to test hydrogen-powered terminal tractor
DFDS orders another 25 electric trucks from Volvo, bringing total to 125

Heniff Transportation signs LOI with the intent to purchase up to 100 Nikola Tre BEV trucks

23 December 2021

Heniff Transportation Systems has reached an agreement initially to acquire 10 Nikola Tre BEV trucks from Thompson Truck Centers, a member of the Nikola Corporation sales and service dealer network.

The agreement between Heniff Transportation and Thompson Truck Centers is a fleet-as-a-service model where Thompson will provide the sales, service, maintenance, and energy infrastructure required to operate the Nikola Tre BEV trucks. Deliveries are expected to commence first half of 2022.

Upon the successful initial deployment of 10 units into their bulk transport operation, Heniff and Thompson have agreed to pursue the placement of an additional 90 trucks into Heniff’s fleet.

Heniff is a family of companies recognized as a leader in liquid bulk transportation, rail transloading, ISO depot operations, tank cleaning, and related maintenance. With nearly 100 locations connected nationwide, Heniff has more than 2,000 tractors.

Posted on 23 December 2021 in Electric (Battery), Heavy-duty | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)