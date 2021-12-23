Heniff Transportation signs LOI with the intent to purchase up to 100 Nikola Tre BEV trucks

Heniff Transportation Systems has reached an agreement initially to acquire 10 Nikola Tre BEV trucks from Thompson Truck Centers, a member of the Nikola Corporation sales and service dealer network.

The agreement between Heniff Transportation and Thompson Truck Centers is a fleet-as-a-service model where Thompson will provide the sales, service, maintenance, and energy infrastructure required to operate the Nikola Tre BEV trucks. Deliveries are expected to commence first half of 2022.

Upon the successful initial deployment of 10 units into their bulk transport operation, Heniff and Thompson have agreed to pursue the placement of an additional 90 trucks into Heniff’s fleet.

Heniff is a family of companies recognized as a leader in liquid bulk transportation, rail transloading, ISO depot operations, tank cleaning, and related maintenance. With nearly 100 locations connected nationwide, Heniff has more than 2,000 tractors.