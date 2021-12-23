ARPA-E to award INNIO Waukesha Gas Engines $2.2M for emissions reduction technology demonstration project

INNIO Waukesha Gas Engines has been selected to receive more than $2.2 million in funding from the US Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E). The funding is part of ARPA-E’s “Reducing Emissions of Methane Every Day of the Year” (REMEDY) program that was unveiled earlier this year (earlier post).

The program aims to reduce emissions in the oil, gas, and coal industries and promote innovation and manufacturing of new technologies to achieve climate goals.

INNIO Waukesha is one of 12 companies nationwide to receive an award for innovative emissions reduction technology demonstration under the ARPA-E program. INNIO Waukesha received funding for its proposed project that is focused on developing a new line of pistons that will reduce methane slip by reducing the crevice volume in engine combustion chambers.





INNIO Waukesha’s REMEDY funding will be spread across two stages of the program over three years. Stage 1 is planned to focus on lab-based tests confirming the operability of technical proposals, approaches, and system component. Stage 2 will expand the scale of testing, and ideally include field tests.

The new technology aims to meet the REMEDY goal of 99.5% Methane destruction.

INNIO is a leading provider of renewable gas and hydrogen-rich solutions and services for power generation and compression at or near the point of use. With its Jenbacher and Waukesha products, INNIO helps to provide communities, industry and the public access to sustainable, reliable and economical power ranging from 200 kW to 10 MW. It also provides life-cycle support and digital solutions to the more than 53,000 delivered gas engines globally, through a service network in more than 100 countries.