sennder and Cabot Corporation complete one of Europe’s first cross-border transportations using a heavy-duty electric truck

sennder, Europe’s leading digital road freight forwarder and Cabot Corporation, a leading global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, transported one of Europe’s first zero-emission cross-border heavy duty loads. In a pilot electric trucking project, sennder transported 17+ tonnes of product for Cabot from the port of Rotterdam to Antwerp, Belgium and then returned to base—a round trip covering a distance of more than 300 km (186 miles).





The pilot project was conducted to test the long-term capabilities of 40+ tonne electric trucks. BREYTNER, an operator of zero-emission electric trucks, in association with Hn Post & Zonen, their joint venture partner, provided the heavy-duty vehicle, which has a maximum gross vehicle weight of 50 tonnes and a battery range of 150 km (93 miles).

It ran entirely on electricity, with one charge taking place on the way to the destination and another when returning to base. Each charge took approximately 80 minutes and occurred in the Netherlands, a country with one of the densest charging networks in the world. The pilot project demonstrates that a 40+ tonne electric truck can travel more than 300 km while being exclusively charged by existing highway infrastructure.

As a digital freight forwarder, sennder connects commercial shippers, such as Cabot, with carriers like BREYTNER. With shippers such as Cabot increasingly striving for low-carbon transportation solutions, the industry is reaching a turning point. Furthermore, with shippers and governments committing to net zero by 2040 or 2050 with sizable emissions reductions by 2030, the industry needs options for sustainable transportation. sennder is investing in bringing electric vehicles, and advanced low-carbon fuels and route optimisation solutions to its customers, enabling shippers to decarbonize their transportation.

Cabot recently announced its ambition to achieve net-zero emissions globally by 2050. In support of the transition to a lower carbon economy, the company is engaging with suppliers that offer carbon offsets and sustainable solutions that minimize the impact on the environment. sennder and Cabot will engage in discussions about how the two parties can work together to increase the utilization of low and zero-carbon European transports.