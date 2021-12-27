Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Kawasaki’s liquefied hydrogen carrier departs to pick up first cargo

27 December 2021

Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ Suiso Frontier, the world’s first liquefied hydrogen carrier, has left Japan to pick up its first hydrogen cargo in Australia. A return to Japan is expected around late February.

This vessel was developed to provide a means of transporting liquefied hydrogen at 1/800 of its original gas-state volume, cooled to –253°C, safely and in large quantities over long distances by sea. The vessel can carry 75 tonnes of liquefied hydrogen in one trip.

Supply chain demonstration framework

The Suiso Frontier received a classification from Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK), recognizing that it complies with International Maritime Organization（IMO) standards, in early December.

With the goal of making hydrogen just as common a fuel source as petroleum and natural gas, Kawasaki joined together in 2016 with Iwatani Corporation (Iwatani), Shell Japan Limited, and Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER) to form the CO2-free Hydrogen Energy Supply-chain Technology Research Association (HySTRA).

This organization has, with the support of NEDO, been pursuing technological development aimed at building an energy supply chain enabling economical and reliable sourcing of hydrogen in large volumes. In addition to this latest liquefied hydrogen carrier, a liquefied hydrogen unloading terminal is being built in Kobe City, Hyogo Prefecture, and a brown coal gasification facility is being constructed in Australia.

In addition, a consortium comprising Kawasaki, Iwatani and J-POWER along with Marubeni Corporation and AGL Loy Yang Pty Ltd, was formed in 2018 and has received financial support from the Australian and Victorian governments to build a gas refining facility, hydrogen liquefaction & loading terminal and more.

Posted on 27 December 2021 in Hydrogen, Hydrogen Production, Ports and Marine | | Comments (2)

Comments

sd

What an incredibly non-environmental and energy wasteful solution. First they make hydrogen using the worst possible solution, gasification of brown or low energy coal, then land transportation of compressed gas. Next it is liquefied and transported 9000 km by ship 75 tonnes at a time. I assume that they are, at least, using boiled off hydrogen as fuel for the ship but maybe they have found a worse solution.

Posted by: sd | 27 December 2021 at 10:59 AM

SJC

Make hydrogen where you use it

Posted by: SJC | 27 December 2021 at 01:24 PM

