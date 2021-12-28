Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
BYD makes strategic investment in Robosense

28 December 2021

RoboSense (Suteng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.), a developer of smart LiDAR system technology, announced a strategic investment agreement and a strategic cooperation framework agreement with BYD. RoboSense’s technology portfolio comprises LiDAR sensors, AI algorithms and IC chipsets.

RoboSense says that it will keep pace with BYD, continuously upgrade its technology capacity in intelligent perception, and form a deeply integrated technology matrix to broaden the vertical coverage across the industry chain and jointly promote the innovation and transformation of the smart new energy vehicle industry.

For BYD, the investment highlightsits focus on intelligence solutions and comprehensive planning on the intelligent vehicle industry chain.

At the 2021 BYD CEO annual meeting, several LiDAR products of RoboSense were showcased, among which the second generation smart solid-state LiDAR RS-LiDAR-M1 (M1) became a spotlight.

BYD’s investment will help RoboSense engage more closely in the smart new energy vehicle industry ecology, laying a solid foundation for in-depth industry collaboration between the two companies.

RoboSense also recently reached strategic partnership with horizon robotics to accelerate large-scale implementation of high-level autonomous driving solutions, and announced a strategic cooperation with ZEEKR，which is a new smart electric brand under GEELY. (Earlier post.)

Posted on 28 December 2021 in Autonomous driving, Driver Assistance Systems, Market Background, Sensors | | Comments (0)

