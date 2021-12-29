Berkeley Lab hosting virtual national energy storage summit in March

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory is hosting the National Energy Storage Summit—Jumpstarting America’s Energy Storage Future on March 8-9, 2022 to discuss harnessing science, technology, and policy to accelerate energy storage solutions for the nation.

This virtual event will include significant focus on lithium recovery and development of a domestic battery supply chain. The summit is free and open to the public but registration is required.

Day 1 will focus on leveraging policy, science, and technical innovations across materials, supply chains, and production processes to revolutionize a domestic battery ecosystem and realize America’s full potential, including creating equitable clean-energy jobs in the US.

Day 2 will expand CalCharge’s annual Bay Area Battery Summit ecosystem to a national stage, with a focus on bridging the diverse stakeholders across science to systems to accelerate equitable national energy storage deployment in all relevant sectors: the evolving grid, manufacturing, resilience, transportation, and buildings. Like last year, the focus will broaden beyond batteries to energy storage at large.