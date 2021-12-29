Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Researchers find ammonium concentration in PM2.5 leading to higher risk of death
MORAI to unveil cloud-based autonomous driving simulation technology at CES 2022

Berkeley Lab hosting virtual national energy storage summit in March

29 December 2021

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory is hosting the National Energy Storage Summit—Jumpstarting America’s Energy Storage Future on March 8-9, 2022 to discuss harnessing science, technology, and policy to accelerate energy storage solutions for the nation.

This virtual event will include significant focus on lithium recovery and development of a domestic battery supply chain. The summit is free and open to the public but registration is required.

Day 1 will focus on leveraging policy, science, and technical innovations across materials, supply chains, and production processes to revolutionize a domestic battery ecosystem and realize America’s full potential, including creating equitable clean-energy jobs in the US.

Day 2 will expand CalCharge’s annual Bay Area Battery Summit ecosystem to a national stage, with a focus on bridging the diverse stakeholders across science to systems to accelerate equitable national energy storage deployment in all relevant sectors: the evolving grid, manufacturing, resilience, transportation, and buildings. Like last year, the focus will broaden beyond batteries to energy storage at large.

Posted on 29 December 2021 in Batteries, Market Background | | Comments (1)

Comments

SJC

CO2 CAES with SOFC heat

Posted by: SJC | 29 December 2021 at 12:39 PM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)