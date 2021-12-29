China’s largest electric two-wheel vehicle manufacturer adopts Nidec in-wheel motor

Nidec Corporation announced that its in-wheel motor has been adopted for the first time for 換電獣01(Huan Dian Shou 01), an electric motorcycle released by Yadea Group Holdings Ltd. in October 2021.

China’s largest manufacturer specialized in two-wheel vehicles, Yadea has more than 50 million users in 80-plus countries around the world. Since its foundation in 2001, Yadea has achieved major milestones, including being listed on the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited in 2016, and selling 10 million units globally in 2020, to grow rapidly by capturing needs for vehicle electrification.





換電獣01(Huan Dian Shou 01), Yadea’s latest model, is part of the series corresponding to the battery replacement system of Gogoro Inc., a company successful in Taiwan, and features a battery that can be replaced at any of the charging stations installed across town.

In addition, the model is equipped with functions such as a smartphone-dedicated app to check battery charge remaining and the motorcycle’s location, lock the vehicle electronically, and see its drive data.

Nidec’s in-wheel motor for electric motorcycles (maximum output: 48V/2.8kW) adopted for換電獣01(Huan Dian Shou 01) is the first product that the company developed for electric motorcycles, and is installed inside換電獣01(Huan Dian Shou 01)’s rear wheel.

The in-wheel motor features low-speed torque that is 18%, and high-speed torque that is 5%, better than other companies’ motors of the same category. Developed by Nidec’s Small Precision Motor & Solutions Business Unit, which makes hard disk drive (HDD) spindle motors (the product of which Nidec has the largest global market share), the motor utilizes the company’s single-micron-scale magnetic circuit design technology cultivated in making compact and fast-rotating HDDs.