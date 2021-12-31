Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Tesla recalling 119K Model S MY 2014-2021, 356K Model 3 MY 2017-2020 EVs
McMaster team reviews progress on hybrid-specific engine technologies

Business Finland awards Keliber €7M to improve environmental protection in lithium hydroxide production

31 December 2021

Business Finland has granted Keliber Technology Oy, a Finnish mining and battery chemical company that aims to start the sustainable production of battery-grade lithium hydroxide utilizing its own ore, investment funding of a maximum of €7 million.

The funds are designated for the acquisition of technology that significantly improves environmental protection in lithium hydroxide production and also enables the utilization of a side stream from production.

Keliber plans to build its lithium chemical plant at Kokkola Industrial Park, and the production process will be based on novel soda leaching technology. In comparison with an alternative production process, soda leaching saves energy and promotes the circular economy.

The production process will result in analcime sand as a side stream and it is planned to use this in the extension work at the Port of Kokkola. Some of Business Finland’s funding has been earmarked for the acquisition of equipment for handling the analcime sand.

The project is part of the Smart Mobility and Batteries from Finland programme. The grant from Business Finland promotes the development of a sustainable battery industry in Finland and supports the EU-level transition to low-emission transport.

A valid environmental permit is a precondition for the funding.

Posted on 31 December 2021 in Batteries, Materials, Mining | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)