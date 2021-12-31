McMaster team reviews progress on hybrid-specific engine technologies

A team from McMaster University in Canada has published a comprehensive review of recent progress in low-temperature combustion (LTC), alternative fuels (AF), over-expansion Atkinson cycle, and waste heat recovery (WHR) techniques as applied to hybrid-specific engines. Their open-access paper is published in the journal Energy Reports.

As a midterm technology from conventional internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles have received wide research attention from industry and academics alike and are sharing an increasing percentage of vehicles in the market. As a crucial component in hybrid powertrains, the internal combustion engine has important impacts on vehicle performance. Recent years have witnessed tremendous effort towards hybrid electric vehicle-specific engine technologies.

… Engines as one of the propulsion components in HEVs significantly affect vehicle fuel economy and emission performance. Advanced combustion regimes, cleaner fuels, efficient operating cycles, and waste energy recovery are four complementary technology pathways to high-performance hybrid-specific engines. Over the years, there have been a large number of studies on applying low temperature combustion, alternative fuels, over-expansion Atkinson cycle, and waste heat recovery on hybrid powertrain platforms. To find the current research status and provide insights on future research opportunities, this paper gives a comprehensive review of these four technological solutions from perspectives of benefits, challenges, and future prospects.

—Wang et al.