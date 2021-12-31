Samsung SDI launches battery brand PRiMX; high nickel cathode, silicon anode

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
31 December 2021

Samsung SDI has launched its battery brand PRiMX (pronounced as Praimax). PRiMX stands for ‘Prime Battery for Maximum Experience.’ The brand was developed under the three keywords, ‘Absolute Quality,’ ‘Outstanding Performance,’ and ‘Proven Advantage.’

Samsung SDI has strengthened quality control for the whole process from battery development to manufacturing and shipping. It conducts a strict quality inspection such as selecting materials and design that can improve battery quality at the development phase, advancing the defect detection algorithm with the deep learning-based AI test at the manufacturing and shipping phase, and examining about 500 quality items throughout the entire manufacturing process.

The PRiMX cells use high-capacity and high-power battery technology with Samsung SDI’s latest materials technology including high nickel cathode and silicon anode.

The super-fast charging technology developed using a new technique minimizes the lithium-ion transport distance and time by reducing resistance inside the battery cell.

For PRiMX, trademark registration has been completed not only in Korea but also in Europe and is soon to be registered in the US. Samsung SDI will apply PRiMX to all batteries it produces to achieve high quality and technology befitting the three keywords.

With the launch of PRiMX, Samsung SDI opened a microsite and released a brand introduction video.

