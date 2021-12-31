Tesla recalling 119K Model S MY 2014-2021, 356K Model 3 MY 2017-2020 EVs

Tesla is recalling some 475,000 of its vehicles to address defects in design/assembly. The largest recall is for all Model Year 2017 to 2020 Model 3 vehicles—potentially 356,309 units.

The defect with the Model 3 is that the trunk harness is equipped with a solid-core coaxial cable that provides the rearview camera feed for visibility on the center display. The coaxial cable extends or folds as the trunk opens and closes. When the trunk is in a closed state, the harness folds and may experience a tight bend radius, stressing the core of the cable.

Over time, repeated opening and closing of the trunk lid may cause excessive wear to the coaxial cable. If the wear causes the core of the coaxial cable to separate, the rearview camera feed is not visible on the center display.

Unavailability of the rearview camera display may affect the driver’s rear view and increase the risk of a collision. If there is a loss of rearview camera display, the driver can continue to operate the vehicle by performing a shoulder check and using their mirrors when backing.

Tesla Service will inspect the trunk harness on affected vehicles for wear. If wear is determined to be within specifications for the coax cable, Tesla Service will equip the harness with a guide protector to ensure a sufficient radius when the harness holds in a closed trunk state and prevent further wear. If wear is determined to be beyond the specifications for the coax, Tesla Service will install a new harness and guide protector.

The recalled component was discontinued with the end of MY 2020 Model 3 vehicle production. MY 2021 Model 3 vehicles use a different harness design.

The Model S recall is over a misaligned front latch assembly for the frunk. Misalignment prevents the secondary hood latch from engaging; if the primary latch is inadvertently released and the secondary latch is not engaged, the hood could open unexpectedly, increasing the risk of a crash.

Tesla Service will inspect and reposition the latch assembly as necessary, free of charge.