Range Rover P440e Extended-Range PHEV starts at $104,900 in the US

Land Rover has confirmed prices for the advanced Extended-Range Plug-in Hybrid model and the Range Rover SV, while revealing performance figures for the plug-in hybrid electric powertrain.





The P440e Extended-Range Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) offers a manufacturer-estimated EV range of 48 miles; EPA certification is pending.

The new Range Rover is also one of the few PHEVs to offer 50kW DC rapid charging capability and can charge up to 80% in under an hour, making it one of the fastest-charging plug-in hybrids

Alongside the P440e Extended-Range Plug-in Hybrid model, New Range Rover is also available with a choice of a mild-hybrid six-cylinder powertrain, plus an all-new Twin Turbo V8. A pure-electric Range Rover—the first all-electric Land Rover vehicle—will join the line-up in 2024.