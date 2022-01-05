JuiceBar introduces 48-Amp home charger: Cheetah

JuiceBar, a commercial EV charger manufacturer based in Connecticut, has entered the home charging market with the release of a 48-amp charger that it calls the “Cheetah.”





Our new home charger combines the speed and unparalleled reliability of our commercial chargers with a smart interface that will impress every EV driver. —JuiceBar CEO Paul Vosper

The Cheetah will be compatible with all EV models. The home version will be available in 32-, 40-, and 48-amp configurations and will include dual safety relays, a smart mobile app, and a 3-year warranty. Options include an extra-long 25-foot cord and a cord retractor.

Amy Harris, JuiceBar’s Chief Marketing Officer, said that the company will soon be announcing plans to offer customers an option to make their EVs 100% carbon neutral through the purchase of certified renewable energy credits that offset the cars’ carbon footprint.

About JuiceBar JuiceBar has been building a global EV charging infrastructure since 2009. JuiceBar chargers are manufactured and assembled in the US and can be found in hundreds of cities throughout North America. The commercial chargers offer unique safety features, OCPP connectivity, and charge times that are 60-250% faster compared to most Level 2 chargers.