Chinese lithium prices hit records as EV sales take off; nickel at 7-year high

Sumitomo to develop ammonia-fueled bulker with Oshima, explore ammonia fuel business with Keppel
01 January 2022

Chinese lithium carbonate prices soared in 2021, due to a surge in demand for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries in the country, according to the end-of-year analysis by Benchmark Minerals Intelligence.

Transacted prices in China began to breach the RMB 200,000/tonne mark in November—a historical milestone for lithium pricing. Battery-grade lithium carbonate ended the year at an average price of RMB 250,000/tonne ($39,250), well above any previous records.

Benchmark added that despite the rise of LFP batteries, nickel prices hit a seven-year high in 2021 as a series of supply curtailments, in tandem with a stronger-than-expected recovery in stainless-steel production and robust growth in the battery sector pushed the market into a deficit.

Cobalt prices also hit a three-year high during the year. Finally, Benchmark said, graphite prices are starting to reflect the growth in demand for battery anodes.

Posted on 01 January 2022 in Batteries, China, Electric (Battery), Market Background, Materials

