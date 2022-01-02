XPeng delivered 16,000 EVs in December, up 181% year-on-year; 98,155 for 2021, up 263%

Chinese EV maker XPeng delivered 16,000 EVs in December 2021, exceeding its monthly delivery benchmark of 15,000 units for the second consecutive month despite ongoing global supply chain challenges. The December deliveries represented a 181% increase year-over-year.

Deliveries in December 2021 consisted of 7,459 P7 sedans; 5,030 P5 sedans; and 3,511 G3 and G3i SUVs, representing a 102% and 75% year-over-year increase, respectively, for the P7 and G3 series, and a 134% month-over-month increase for the P5, which ramped up steadily with a solid order backlog.

Total deliveries for the fourth quarter 2021 reached 41,751 units, a 222% increase year-over-year, including 21,342 P7 deliveries.

Total vehicle deliveries for the year ended 31 December 2021, reached 98,155, representing a 263% increase year-over-year. Cumulative P7 deliveries for the year reached 60,569, representing a 302% increase year-over-year. A total of 29,721 G3 and G3i SUVs were delivered in 2021, representing a 148% increase year-over-year. A total of 7,865 P5s were delivered in 2021.

As of 31 December 2021, the Company’s cumulative EV deliveries reached 137,953.

XPeng continued to rapidly expand its network in China with 661 branded supercharging stations across 228 cities and 311 physical retail stores in operation across 121 cities as of the end of November 2021.