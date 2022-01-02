China Yuchai launches China’s first operating hydrogen engine for commercial vehicles

China Yuchai International, a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines for on- and off-road applications in China through its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), announced that the company’s YCK05 hydrogen-powered engine achieved stable ignition and operation in a recent demonstration at the Beijing Institute of Technology. The YCK05 engine is the first operating hydrogen engine for China’s commercial vehicle market, the world’s largest commercial vehicle market.





Ignition ceremony at Beijing Institute of Technology

The YCK05 hydrogen-powered engine adopts a number of advanced special technologies such as high-pressure multi-point inlet air injection technology; high-efficiency low-inertia turbocharging technology; and high-efficiency lean-burn combustion technology. The engine design upgrades the engine structure and its subsystems such as the combustion and gas distribution systems.





The commercially-available diesel-fueled version of the YCK05 has a power range from 190-240 PS and maximum torque of 900 N·m

This achievement is another Yuchai hydrogen technology milestone in the development of hydrogen energy as an environmentally friendly alternative propulsion system, following the introduction of Yuchai’s hydrogen fuel cell technology.

Yuchai took the lead in initiating the research and development of hydrogen-powered engines for China’s domestic commercial vehicles and strengthened its scientific research cooperation with the Beijing Institute of Technology.

Beijing Institute of Technology has been researching in the field of hydrogen-fired engines for nearly 20 years, and has accumulated rich experience in the research and development of hydrogen-fired engines.

Yuchai will use its extensive experience and advantages in the research and development of internal combustion engines to develop a solid process to transform hydrogen-powered engine developments into large-scale mass production of these engines.

The YCK05 hydrogen engines may be widely applicable in bus, municipal, sanitation, logistics and distribution markets.