Tesla delivered >308,000 EVs in Q4, >936,000 in all of 2021
03 January 2022
Tesla reported fourth quarter production of more than 305,000 vehicles and deliveries of more than 308,000 vehicles. For all of 2021, the company delivered more than 936,000 vehicles.
Q4 2021
|Production
|Deliveries
|Subject to operating lease accounting
|Model S/X
|13,109
|11,750
|17%
|Model 3/Y
|292,731
|296,850
|5%
|Total
|305,840
|308,600
|5%
All of 2021
|Production
|Deliveries
|Model S/X
|24,390
|24,964
|Model 3/Y
|906,032
|911,208
|Total
|930,422
|936,172
Tesla will announce net income and cash flow results along with the rest of its financial performance when it announces Q4 earnings. The delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more.
