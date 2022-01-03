Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
POSCO to invest $830M in lithium hydroxide plant in Argentina
Penn team proposes liquid-organic hydrogen carriers as endothermic fuels for hypersonic aircraft

Tesla delivered >308,000 EVs in Q4, >936,000 in all of 2021

03 January 2022

Tesla reported fourth quarter production of more than 305,000 vehicles and deliveries of more than 308,000 vehicles. For all of 2021, the company delivered more than 936,000 vehicles.

Q4 2021

Production Deliveries Subject to operating lease accounting
Model S/X 13,109 11,750 17%
Model 3/Y 292,731 296,850 5%
Total 305,840 308,600 5%

All of 2021

Production Deliveries
Model S/X 24,390 24,964
Model 3/Y 906,032 911,208
Total 930,422 936,172

Tesla will announce net income and cash flow results along with the rest of its financial performance when it announces Q4 earnings. The delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more.

Posted on 03 January 2022 in Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)