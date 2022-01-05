ABB and HASCO create joint venture to drive smart manufacturing in China’s auto industry

04/01/2022 Images are for editorial use only. Partnership builds on existing relationship to deliver increased automation and sustainability for auto parts production New joint venture agreement signed by both parties on December 30th 2021 and expected to commence operation in Q2, 2022

Automation expert ABB and China’s leading automotive parts supplier, HASCO, are forming a joint venture to drive the next generation of smart manufacturing in China’s automotive industry.

The joint venture will build on the existing successful relationship between the two companies, leading to the development of highly flexible and sustainable auto parts manufacturing within HASCO’s China-based operations.

As the automotive industry’s transition towards electric vehicles gathers pace, parts manufacturers must increasingly invest in flexible facilities that can respond to rapidly changing demands and trends. The partnership between ABB Robotics and HASCO, which includes a 40% stake by ABB in the joint venture, will expand the use of smart technologies and artificial intelligence within the industry. Both parties agreed not to disclose any further details about the investment.

With the automotive industry facing its greatest transformation since its inception and sales of electric vehicles set to overtake combustion vehicles in many parts of the world by 2035, there is a clear need to support the transition of the industry. This joint venture will enable us to further develop HASCO’s leading position with automated solutions that benefit customers in China which—as one of the largest automotive manufacturing marketplaces—will play a pivotal role in delivering a sustainable transport future. —Sami Atiya, President of ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation

The new joint venture, expected to commence operation in Q2, 2022, will build on the expertise and manufacturing experience of both partners to realize the enormous potential for increasing efficiency within the auto parts industry. Customers in a range of industries, from vehicle body to chassis systems, power and battery electronics to e-drive systems, will benefit from new, highly efficient and environmentally sustainable manufacturing methods.

ABB was the first multinational robot supplier in China to localize its full value chain, from R&D, manufacturing, sales, engineering, and system integration. In 2022, ABB will open the world’s most advanced robotics factory in Shanghai hosting an onsite research and development center, accelerating innovations in product development, artificial intelligence, and customer collaboration on automation solutions.

HASCO Group, a member of SAIC Group, is a comprehensive automotive parts system integration supplier providing advanced technologies, reliable products and high-quality services to major OEMs worldwide for more than 30 years, covering 40+ business fields.