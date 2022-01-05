BMW iX M60 features newly developed, high-power density 489 hp synchronous motor; 2.59 kW/kg

BMW has revealed the iX M60—the M performance version of its recently introduced flagship electric SAV iX (earlier post). With a total system output of up to 610 bhp and 811 lb-ft of torque (when Launch Control is activated), and a unique M-enhanced adaptive dual-axle air suspension, the iX M60 is the fastest all-electric model in the BMW Group.





With Sport Mode engaged to unleash 610 bhp and Launch Control activated to release all 811 lb-ft of instantaneous torque, the BMW iX M60 will hit 60 mph from a standstill in 3.6 seconds. The intense power delivery of its M-specific electric drive continues steadily into high load ranges, so acceleration remains almost constant up to the electronically-limited maximum speed of 155 mph when properly equipped. Range is (preliminary EPA estimate) about 280 miles.

The two motors of the BMW iX M60 operate on the principle of a current-energized synchronous machine. That is, instead of permanent magnets, the excitation of the rotor is triggered by the precisely metered supply of electrical energy. This design method makes it possible to completely dispense with the rare earth metals required for magnetic components when manufacturing the rotor.

The M-specific design of the current-energized synchronous machine principle enables the electric motor of the BMW iX M60—especially in the case of the rear motor—to achieve an extremely high power density. The drive unit is six-phase operated and has a double inverter. This makes it possible to achieve a particularly significant increase in peak power, which is available up to high speeds and enables typical BMW M power delivery.

In addition, power delivery, noise and vibrations as well as efficiency also benefit from this specific motor design.

Due to the precisely controlled excitation of the rotor by means of current supply, the drive units of the BMW iX M60 also develop a very high output density. The motor on the rear axle generates a maximum output of 360 kW/489 hp and achieves a value of 2.59 kW/kg.

The power density of the second motor, acting on the front wheels with up to 190 kW/258 hp, is 1.96 kW/kg. Similarly, the latest version of the electric motors developed in-house achieves an efficiency of up to 93%. This contributes significantly to the iX M60”s combined power consumption of 24.7 to 21.6 kWh per 100 km (WLTP).

The iX M60 also features a high-voltage battery pack with 111.5 kWh gross, 105.2 kWh net.

The body structure and suspension design are geared towards combining superior ride comfort with sporty handling characteristics. The aluminum spaceframe and carbon cage with carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) in the roof, side and rear sections are an intelligent mix of materials that combines increased rigidity with optimized weight.

The BMW iX M60’s performance, efficiency and range also benefit from its optimized aerodynamic properties, which give it a drag coefficient (Cx) of 0.26. The high-voltage battery is located low in the vehicle’s structure and within the wheelbase, lowering the vehicle’s center of gravity and ensuring agile handling as well as balanced weight distribution.

The suspension technology of the BMW iX M60 comprises a double-wishbone front axle, a five-link rear axle, and electric steering with Servotronic assist and a variable ratio. In addition, the BMW iX M60 comes as standard with an M-calibrated adaptive dual-axle air suspension with electronically controlled shock absorbers.

This ensures particularly comfortable handling combined with increased agility and dynamic performance. The dual-axle air suspension ensures the optimum vehicle height at any speed, regardless of the load. The air supply to the suspension is regulated individually for each wheel and can therefore compensate for uneven loading.

In addition, the height of the vehicle body can be adjusted manually using a button on the center console. The damper forces are adaptively controlled with continuously adjustable valves, which take into account longitudinal and lateral acceleration, road speed and steering angle as well as body and wheel acceleration on the front axle to provide the required damper force within a few milliseconds. The respective damper mapping is part of the overall vehicle setting, which can be activated by the driver using the My Modes button on the center console.

. US market launch of the iX M60 will be in June 2022, with an MSRP of $105,100 plus $995 destination and handling.