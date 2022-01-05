Lightning eMotors introduces new Lightning eChassis for Class 4 and 5 electric commercial vehicles

Lightning eMotors announced the availability of the Lightning eChassis, an all-new rolling chassis purpose-built for commercial EV applications. The Lightning eChassis, developed with Tier 1 supplier Metalsa, will be available for Class 4 and Class 5 commercial electric chassis cab, stripped chassis, and cutaway chassis configurations.





The eChassis will support a range of commercial vehicle applications (artist’s rendering). (Image: D. Bennett, Lightning eMotors)

With the addition of the eChassis, Lightning eMotors becomes the first commercial EV manufacturer that can offer both the electrification of existing OEM chassis and purpose-built commercial electric vehicles.

The design accommodates different battery sizes and configurations, different powertrain integrations and different wheelbases, allowing Lightning eMotors to support a wide variety of vocational applications and upfitter partners.

Lightning’s eChassis will support an increased Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of approximately 1,500 pounds more, on average, than platforms on the market today, thereby providing customers the potential to increase passenger and payload capacity for electrified ambulances, shuttle buses, delivery and refrigerated trucks and work trucks.

Lightning eMotors expects pre-production units to be available starting in the second quarter of 2022 with production units expected before the end of the year.