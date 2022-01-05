Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
New Ambarella AI domain controller SoC family; single-chip multi-sensor perception, fusion and path planning for ADAS to L4 vehicles
BMW iX M60 features newly developed, high-power density 489 hp synchronous motor; 2.59 kW/kg

Lightning eMotors introduces new Lightning eChassis for Class 4 and 5 electric commercial vehicles

05 January 2022

Lightning eMotors announced the availability of the Lightning eChassis, an all-new rolling chassis purpose-built for commercial EV applications. The Lightning eChassis, developed with Tier 1 supplier Metalsa, will be available for Class 4 and Class 5 commercial electric chassis cab, stripped chassis, and cutaway chassis configurations.

20H7SXcFoS1kOcYlbfBbyj

The eChassis will support a range of commercial vehicle applications (artist’s rendering). (Image: D. Bennett, Lightning eMotors)

With the addition of the eChassis, Lightning eMotors becomes the first commercial EV manufacturer that can offer both the electrification of existing OEM chassis and purpose-built commercial electric vehicles.

The design accommodates different battery sizes and configurations, different powertrain integrations and different wheelbases, allowing Lightning eMotors to support a wide variety of vocational applications and upfitter partners.

Lightning’s eChassis will support an increased Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of approximately 1,500 pounds more, on average, than platforms on the market today, thereby providing customers the potential to increase passenger and payload capacity for electrified ambulances, shuttle buses, delivery and refrigerated trucks and work trucks.

Lightning eMotors expects pre-production units to be available starting in the second quarter of 2022 with production units expected before the end of the year.

Posted on 05 January 2022 in Electric (Battery), Manufacturing, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)