Vision Marine Technologies partners with Octillion to develop proprietary high-density batteries for electric powertrain system

Vision Marine Technologies has partnered with Octillion Power to develop a customized high voltage 35 KW high-density battery exclusively for use within the recreational boating market. Under the terms of the agreement, Octillion will manufacture a new advanced electric battery system to power Vision’s E-Motion outboard powertrain.





The configuration of the 60 kWh battery pack is smaller than that of a typical fuel tank, which in turn makes it easier to custom-fit in virtually any boat.

Octillion has been designing and building lithium-ion battery systems for electric cars, trucks and buses since 2009. Octillion has delivered nearly 400,000 electric vehicle battery systems for the global market, with more than 4.5 billion kilometers driven on Octillion’s battery systems.

Vision will have a highly efficient and unique product to utilize in conjunction with our E-Motion fully electric powertrain. There is currently a two-year delivery backlog of performance batteries in the boating industry. The Octillion agreement will allow Vision Marine to continue to scale production and secure the quantities of high density electric battery systems required in conjunction with the commencement of sales of our E-Motion outboard powertrains. —Alexandre Mongeon, co-founder and CEO of Vision Marine

The agreement with Vision Marine symbolizes the first marine industry partnership for Octillion. The high-density battery systems will more easily fit in high performance powerboats and pontoons ranging from 18 to 30 feet, with narrow hulls and compartments. Management estimates 70,000 pontoons are expected to be sold in the United States in 2022, and approximately 380,000 outboard motors.

Vision Marine’s technology is the only EV system certified by the US Coast Guard and the Canadian Coast Guard, and also meets the American Boating and Yacht Council safety standards and the European Union’s imported manufactured standards. In addition to superior power and torque, the company’s 180 horsepower (hp) fully electric outboard E-Motion motor is noiseless and smokeless, allowing boaters to protect the environment without sacrificing performance.

In October 2021, Vision Marine announced a Manufacturing & Suppy Agreement with Linamar Corporation’s subsidiary McLaren Engineering for the testing, manufacture, and assembly of the Company’s E-Motion electric powertrain in order to commercially scale production.