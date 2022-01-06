Chrysler unveils Airflow Concept EV at CES 2022; first BEV by 2025, all-electric lineup by 2028

Chrysler revealed the Chrysler Airflow Concept electric vehicle at CES 2022. Chrysler also announced that the brand’s transformation will include the launch of its first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) by 2025 and a future all-electric Chrysler vehicle lineup.





The Chrysler Airflow Concept integrates the STLA Brain platform and STLA SmartCockpit (earlier post) to deliver seamless connectivity to transform the experience for driver and passengers. The concept creates a connected hub that brings a consumer’s digital lifestyle into the vehicle, using advanced technology to create a customized space for each occupant.

The backbone of the Airflow Concept user experience is the new electrical/electronic (E/E) and software architecture, STLA Brain. This architecture is highly flexible, breaking today’s bond between hardware and software generations. It enables software developers to create and update features and services quickly, taking advantage of capabilities built into the cockpit without waiting for a new hardware launch.

The STLA SmartCockpit, demonstrated in the Airflow Concept and built on top of STLA Brain architecture, seamlessly integrates with the digital lives of vehicle occupants to deliver AI-based applications, such as navigation, voice assistance, e-commerce marketplace and payment services.

The Chrysler Airflow Concept previews the brand’s commitment to delivering a fully electric vehicle lineup by 2028, produced using clean manufacturing processes and made with recyclable and renewable materials. The Chrysler Airflow Concept is equipped with STLA AutoDrive, which delivers Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities and will be upgradable via OTA updates.

The concept features all-wheel-drive capability and is powered by two 150 kW electric drive motors (EDMs)—one in the front and one in the rear. The concept is designed to accommodate larger capacity EDMs, offering the potential for future high-performance applications. Drive motors are located toward the front and rear of the vehicle, maximizing interior space and enabling the large wheel size and wide stance of the Airflow Concept. The battery is designed to achieve between a 350- and 400-mile range on a single charge.