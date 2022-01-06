Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
ExxonMobil makes two more discoveries offshore Guyana
USA Truck to buy 10 Nikola Tre BEV trucks; fleet-as-a-service model; option for 90 more over next 2 years

Chrysler unveils Airflow Concept EV at CES 2022; first BEV by 2025, all-electric lineup by 2028

06 January 2022

Chrysler revealed the Chrysler Airflow Concept electric vehicle at CES 2022. Chrysler also announced that the brand’s transformation will include the launch of its first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) by 2025 and a future all-electric Chrysler vehicle lineup.

848a6fc7-3edd-4606-95a0-2c381ee666dc

The Chrysler Airflow Concept integrates the STLA Brain platform and STLA SmartCockpit (earlier post) to deliver seamless connectivity to transform the experience for driver and passengers. The concept creates a connected hub that brings a consumer’s digital lifestyle into the vehicle, using advanced technology to create a customized space for each occupant.

The backbone of the Airflow Concept user experience is the new electrical/electronic (E/E) and software architecture, STLA Brain. This architecture is highly flexible, breaking today’s bond between hardware and software generations. It enables software developers to create and update features and services quickly, taking advantage of capabilities built into the cockpit without waiting for a new hardware launch.

The STLA SmartCockpit, demonstrated in the Airflow Concept and built on top of STLA Brain architecture, seamlessly integrates with the digital lives of vehicle occupants to deliver AI-based applications, such as navigation, voice assistance, e-commerce marketplace and payment services.

The Chrysler Airflow Concept previews the brand’s commitment to delivering a fully electric vehicle lineup by 2028, produced using clean manufacturing processes and made with recyclable and renewable materials. The Chrysler Airflow Concept is equipped with STLA AutoDrive, which delivers Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities and will be upgradable via OTA updates.

The concept features all-wheel-drive capability and is powered by two 150 kW electric drive motors (EDMs)—one in the front and one in the rear. The concept is designed to accommodate larger capacity EDMs, offering the potential for future high-performance applications. Drive motors are located toward the front and rear of the vehicle, maximizing interior space and enabling the large wheel size and wide stance of the Airflow Concept. The battery is designed to achieve between a 350- and 400-mile range on a single charge.

Posted on 06 January 2022 in Connected vehicles, Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)