Chevrolet to launch Equinox EV in fall 2023, with MSRP ~$30,000

06 January 2022

Chevrolet will expand its EV lineup in fall 2023 to include the Equinox EV, an affordable, functional compact SUV that will start at an estimated MSRP of around $30,000 in the US.

The Equinox EV, which will be launched with both fleet and retail versions, including LT and RS trims, will leverage GM’s Ultium Platform.

The Equinox has always played an important role for Chevrolet as the second-highest selling brand nameplate. Providing an affordable EV option in the industry’s highest volume segment proves Chevy is going to make EVs available to everyone.

—Steve Hill, Chevrolet vice president

The announcement of the Equinox EV comes on the heels of Chevy’s reveal of the 2024 Silverado EV (earlier post) and confirmation of the larger Blazer EV SUV, which will be available in spring 2023.

These three products—electric Silverado, Blazer and Equinox—will place Chevrolet EVs in the industry’s two largest segments and one of the fastest growing segments in the US.

