REE begins trials of electric P7 modular platform for delivery fleets; Classes 3-5

REE Automotive Ltd. is commencing trials of its all-new P7 platform designed for commercial delivery vehicles and walk-in vans. The P7 platform, targeted to a US-based delivery van program, was designed based on functional and operational specifications from one of the world’s largest delivery companies. Fully flat from end-to-end, P7 offers greatest interior space and volumetric efficiency for vehicles in classes 3-5.





P7 modular platform for delivery fleets

Supporting up to 8,800 lbs. max payload, the P7 platform packs up to 35% more packages than comparable commercial vehicles or the equivalent and can comfortably carry up to 30 passengers, making it suited for target markets such as delivery and logistic fleet owners, transit authorities, school buses and mobility operators. REEcorner and X-by-Wire technology allows each wheel to move independently for enhanced driving dynamics and safety with all-wheel steer, drive and brake options.

The P7 modular platform is designed to simplify development of electric commercial models and is optimized for fleet owners looking to create their own commercial vehicle brand, unique design and market differentiation utilizing the REE configuration and lowest TCO due to Battery-as-a-Service, Data-as-a-Service and fast REEcorner swap. On the path to production, last year REE nominated key suppliers American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM) to supply high-performance electric drive units and Brembo to co-develop and supply the braking system.





AAM secured an agreement with REE to supply high-performance 3-in-1 electric drive units (EDU). The REEcorner integrates critical vehicle components between the chassis and the wheel to deliver significant functional and economic advantages; AAM’s compact EDUs enables REE’s integration of these chassis systems into the REEcorner module. Prototypes were delivered at the end of 2021; full production is planned for 2024.

True to our vision of providing complete modularity and versatility, this platform can be configured in different sizes and optimized to suit a particular application and use case. The P7 will utilize REE-Hitachi’s Data and Application as-a-service capabilities of injecting intelligence and actionable insight info fleet operations and affording fleet owners complete visibility over their operations allowing faster time to market, lower total ownership costs and suite of lifecycle services. —Daniel Barel, REE Automotive Co-Founder and CEO

Core design commonalities in the P7 architecture are designed to provide significant development synergies for additional future REEcorner models across vehicle classes. This architecture approach affords both cost and timing benefits through the development process, as well as further production efficiencies from the resultant economies of scale.

Electric and autonomous vehicles built on top of REE’s P7 platforms will be able to achieve driving ranges of up to 370 miles with max speeds of 80 mph and supporting gross vehicle weight ratings (GVWR) of up to 16,500 lbs.

P7 Platform Specifications