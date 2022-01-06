Chevrolet introduces 2024 All-Electric Silverado; reservations open

Chevrolet introduced the 2024 Silverado EV—the reimagining of the brand’s best-selling nameplate—offering:

Expected GM-estimated 400-mile range on a full charge offered on Work Truck (WT) and RST.

Up to 664 horsepower with more than 780 lb-ft of torque in available max power Wide Open Watts Mode on RST, enabling a GM-estimated 0-60 mph time of less than 4.5 seconds.

Standard DC fast charging (up to 350kW) on WT and RST.

Up to 10.2kW of offboard power on WT and RST with optional equipment.

Up to 10,000 pounds of maximum trailering with up to 1,300 pounds of payload on RST.





Silverado EV RST

Developed from the ground up as a fully-electric truck on GM’s advanced Ultium EV Platform, the Silverado EV at launch will be available in two configurations, an RST First Edition and a fleet-oriented WT model. Each will offer a comprehensive suite of standard and available safety technologies.

The flagship RST First Edition includes:

Four-wheel steering

Automatic Adaptive Air Suspension

Multi-Flex Midgate that expands the truck’s cargo capability while maintaining seating for a rear row passenger

Available Multi-Flex Tailgate with power release

Large, 17-inch-diagonal LCD freeform infotainment screen paired with a neighboring 11-inch-diagonal reconfigurable driver instrument display and a multi-color driver head-up display with a field of view over 14 inches

Trailering-capable Super Cruise, allowing drivers to travel hands-free on more than 200,000 miles of compatible roads across the US and Canada





The WT will launch first for fleet customers and offer impressive capability to meet the needs of organizations with sustainable transportation goals, including 510 hp and 615 lb-ft of torque. The WT will offer 8,000 pounds of towing and 1,200 pounds of payload. After initial launch, Chevrolet will introduce a fleet model with up to 20,000 pounds max trailering with the max tow package.

A new body architecture, which efficiently leverages the available 24-module Ultium battery pack as a part of the fundamental structure, enables the vehicle’s impressive range. This structural design integrates the capability Silverado customers have come to expect from a full-size pickup in terms of strength, durability and performance, while also providing a more comfortable, confident ride both on- and off-road.

Additionally, the chassis is designed with independent front and rear suspensions, with power transferred to the available 24-inch wheels on RST via front- and rear-drive motors that compose the e4WD system. Automatic Adaptive Air Suspension enables the vehicle to be raised or lowered up to 2 inches (50 mm).

Four-wheel steer capability reduces the turning radius at lower speeds for greater maneuverability in parking lots, and enhances handling and stability at higher speeds, particularly when trailering.

The RST and WT models also come with Tow/Haul mode, trailer hitch provisions, and an integrated trailer brake controller and Hitch Guidance. The RST also includes Chevy’s Advanced Trailering System.

The RST and WT feature public DC fast charging capabilities of up to 350kW enabling approximately 100 miles of range to be added in 10 minutes based on GM estimates.

When combined with the available accessory power bar, the Silverado EV’s PowerBase charging system offers up to 10 outlets, to provide a total of 10.2kW of all-electric power for worksite or recreational needs, including powering a home, with the required equipment.

The Silverado EV is also capable of charging another EV using the available accessory charge cord, sharing its power in times of need.

RST owners also have access to Ultium Charge 360, GM’s holistic approach to EV charging, which is designed to simplify the overall charging experience, including access to more than 100,000 publicly available charging points in the US and Canada.

WT customers have access to Ultium Charge 360 Fleet Service, which offers one of the industry’s most comprehensive charging solutions for businesses, whether drivers take their vehicles home or return to a central depot.

The Silverado EV will be offered exclusively in Crew Cab models, with a shorter front overhang that gives the truck a more aggressive stance, more spaciousness and enhances forward downvision. The second row is pushed rearward, meaning passengers over 6 feet tall will be comfortable no matter where they sit.

Customizable first row storage on both RST and WT models makes the most of the interior space and provides functional solutions for a variety of customer needs.

The eTrunk—a lockable, weatherproof compartment in the front of the vehicle—provides enough space to fit a large hardside suitcase and a multitude of accessory options for both fleet and retail customers to load gear based on the unique needs of the customer.

The RST’s modular console features a capacity of just over 7 gallons, meaning a lunch cooler can easily fit inside. On the RST, the storage capacity of the 5-foot-11-inch bed is maximized with the available Multi-Flex Midgate, which provides just over 9 feet of storage between the cab and the tailgate when the Midgate is open.

A 40/60 second row seat offers four configurations that allow users to haul gear or equipment while still accommodating a passenger in the second row. With the addition of the available Multi-Flex Tailgate the Silverado EV RST enables up to 10 feet, 10 inches of load floor and storage capability. An available tonneau cover allows items such as lumber or a kayak to be loaded into a fully lockable, weatherproof storage compartment.

A major enabler of the Silverado EV’s technologies will be the brand’s first application of Ultifi, a new Linux-based software platform. Developed in-house at GM, it separates the vehicle’s software from the hardware to enable rapid and frequent software updates. This will give drivers the opportunity to evolve their vehicles over time, enhancing both the capabilities and accessing cloud services in a flexible and fast way.

The Silverado EV will be assembled with domestically and globally-sourced parts at GM’s Factory ZERO, Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center—a facility repurposed and retooled with a $2.2-billion investment devoted to EV production.

In spring 2023, the Silverado EV will debut a WT model offering GM’s longest range battery with an expected GM-estimated range of more than 400 miles on a full charge. In fall 2023, a fully loaded RST First Edition model, also delivering a 400-mile range, will debut with an MSRP of $105,000 + DFC.

After production ramps up, Chevrolet will unleash the full Silverado EV portfolio, including WT (with a starting at MSRP of $39,900 + DFC), RST, Trail Boss and more. Customers will have the ability to content the truck across various price ranges, with MSRPs around $50,000, $60,000, $70,000, $80,000 and more, allowing them to choose the truck that meets their capability and pricing needs.