Dongfeng Honda to build a dedicated EV production plant; 120,000 units/year

HyBlend project to assess hydrogen compatibility with pipeline materials and operations
07 January 2022

Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned Honda subsidiary in China, announced that Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., Ltd., a Honda automobile production and sales joint venture in China, will build a new dedicated electric vehicle (EV) production plant to establish sufficient production system and capability in preparation for the expansion of its EV lineup in the coming years.

Overhead view of rendering of Dongfeng Honda’s new EV plant

Aiming to begin production in 2024, the new dedicated EV plant will be built in Wuhan Economic Development Zone in Hubei Province, China, with a lot size of 630,000 square meters, and a basic annual production capacity of 120,000 units.

Designed as a highly efficient and smart plant capable of start-to-finish EV production, the new plant will conduct complete processes for EV production including stamping, welding, painting, assembly and complete vehicle inspection. The plant also will strive to achieve an industry-leading level of automation, mainly in the assembly area.

Moreover, the new plant will proactively pursue sustainability initiatives, which will include utilization of renewable energy sources such as solar power toward the realization of carbon neutrality, use of recycled water and other resource conservation measures and reduction of VOC emissions, a major source of air pollution.

Posted on 07 January 2022 in China, Electric (Battery), Manufacturing | | Comments (0)

