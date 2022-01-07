Fisker Intelligent Pilot ADAS features digital radar

The Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV is equipped with an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) called Fisker Intelligent Pilot. The ADAS platform integrates four types of sensors: a surround-view camera suite; a camera-based driver-monitoring system; ultrasonic technology; and a Digital-Imaging Radar System that Fisker expects will be first to market when the Fisker Ocean begins production in November 2022.

“Fisker Intelligent Pilot and Fisker Digital-Imaging combine reliable ADAS cameras with first-to-market 4D digital radars, giving owners industry-leading safety to go along with a $37,499 price for the Fisker Ocean Sport and over 350 miles of all-electric range for the top-of-the-line Fisker Ocean Extreme and Fisker Ocean One launch edition. —Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker

The Fisker Ocean’s cameras are sourced from one of the market-leading suppliers and provide latest-generation vision capability, with a front-facing 8-megapixel camera delivering the highest resolution currently available in a vehicle. The 360-degree camera system enables base-level object detection from proven technology used on tens of millions of vehicles globally.

Fisker’s industry-first, Digital Code Modulation-based radar system uses five units positioned around the Fisker Ocean to confirm and enhance what the cameras see.

The system also provides an additional degree of perception in conditions of bad weather and excessive sun glare, and performance superior to analog radar systems. The Fisker Digital Radar, for example, can locate vehicles at 200 meters (656 feet) and pedestrians at 80 meters (262 feet).

The system can also better distinguish its surroundings in environments of high light-dark contrast, such as in tunnels and on bridges, and differentiate objects of varying sizes and speeds on highways, such as cars, trucks, and motorcycles. Additionally, Fisker Digital Radar can separate objects from backgrounds and detect low-lying roadway obstructions.

With its features working together, Fisker Intelligent Pilot’s perception stack with camera and radar sensor fusion makes better decisions at highway speeds, in city traffic, and in poor weather.

To ensure that the driver is attentive when the system is engaged, Fisker Intelligent Pilot uses an A-pillar-mounted interior camera that monitors for drowsiness and concentration.

Fisker Intelligent Pilot features standard on the $68,999 Fisker Ocean Extreme and Fisker Ocean One include:

360-degree Surround View with 3D

Door Opening Warning

Park My Car - automatic parking spot finder

Park Assist with Wheel Guard - parallel parking aid

Adaptive Drive Control

Automatic Emergency Braking – Premium

Reverse Collision Mitigation

Evasive Steering Assist

Integrated Drive Assist

Traffic Jam Assist (with Integrated Drive Assist)

Driver Drowsiness and Attention Warning

Traffic Sign/Light Recognition

Front and Side Collision Warning

Lane Change Assist

Lane Keep Assist

Intelligent Speed Assist

Emergency Lane Departure Avoidance

Blind Spot Monitoring

Sport and Ultra trim levels each come equipped with the full ADAS hardware system and a subset of the software-enabled features above. Fisker expects to offer additional features as over-the-air delivered options, provided at the point of sale or post-purchase.