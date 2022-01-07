Peugeot focusing its people mover offering on purely electric versions; e-Rifter & e-Traveler

Peugeot is accelerating its electrification and, starting in January 2022 in Europe, is focusing its people mover offer—embodied by the compact Rifter and the medium Traveler/Expert Combi—solely on purely electric vehicles.





Peugeot is already at the spearhead of electric mobility: 75% of our passenger cars and 100% of our commercial vehicles are already available with an electrified powertrain. In 2021, every sixth vehicle sold by Peugeot in Europe was electrified and, in November, this reached one electrified Peugeot vehicle out of every five sold. This shows that we at Peugeot have the right offer for our customers and that the demand for electrified vehicles is consistently fast-growing. —Linda Jackson, CEO of the Peugeot Brand

With room for 5 or up to 7 passengers, the Peugeot e-Rifter is fitted with a 100 kW/136 hp electric motor and a 50 kWh lithium-ion battery allowing a range of 280 km (according to the WLTP cycle).

As for the Peugeot e-Traveler, it is available in three body lengths and with a choice of two batteries of 50 and 75 kWh which power the 100 kW/136 hp electric motor, making it possible to transport up to 9 persons with a range of up to 330 km (75 kWh battery, WLTP cycle).

For customers needing a simpler people mover with similar capacity, the Peugeot e-Expert makes shared electric mobility even more accessible. To enable faster shuttle rotations or to ease longer distance travelling, the 50 kWh battery of all Peugeot people movers can be charged to 80% in only 30 minutes at a public DC fast charging station.

At Peugeot, electrification takes the shape of both plug-in hybrid technology—in the SUV 3008 or the top of the line 508 sedan and SW—and pure battery-based set-ups—such as in the e-Rifter and e-Traveler—but also in the e-208 and e-2008.

The new 308, just being launched in the market, will be the first Peugeot to display the full scope of electrified technologies: plug-in hybrid versions, already available from launch, and full-electric battery versions coming as early as 2023 for both body styles: the sedan and the SW.

Peugeot is also working on the next generation of electrification: in December 2021, the first e-EXPERT Hydrogen (earlier post), featuring plug-in fuel cell technology, came off the production line. Based on the e-EXPERT that was voted “International Van of the Year 2021”, the e-EXPERT Hydrogen boasts a fuel cell system combined with four hydrogen tanks and a plug-in battery. Fuel cell hydrogen technology enables an electric vehicle to be charged in only 3 minutes at a hydrogen refueling station. The range of the vehicle is 400 kilometers (under WLTP approval).