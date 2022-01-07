Saia LTL Freight signs LOI to purchase or lease up to 100 Nikola Tre battery-electric trucks

Nikola Corporation announced a collaboration with Saia LTL Freight, a less-than-truckload (LTL) company, to accelerate the implementation of heavy-duty electric transportation trucks. This collaboration includes a Letter of Intent (LOI) to purchase or lease 100 Nikola Tre heavy-duty battery electric vehicles (BEVs) following the satisfactory completion of a demonstration program.

The demonstration program will include three BEV trucks to be operated in separate locations across the Saia network and is expected to begin in the first half of 2022. Deliveries of 100 production vehicles are intended to occur between 2022 and 2024 with the initial 25 targeted for 2022.

As a leading transportation provider which has been in operation for nearly 100 years, Saia is committed to reducing the operational impact on the environment through sustainable business practices, equipment optimization and corporate efficiencies. Making substantial investments and process improvements is a main goal of Saia.

Saia offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 176 terminals across the country and employs more than 11,000 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact.