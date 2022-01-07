Seeing Machines and Ambarella collaborate on integrated forward-facing ADAS and in-cabin occupant and driver monitoring system solutions

Seeing Machines, the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, announced a collaboration with Ambarella, an AI vision silicon company, to bring integrated Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and occupant and driver monitoring system (OMS and DMS) solutions to the market.

This technology combination will bring Seeing Machines’ industry leading OMS and DMS technology solutions to Ambarella’s CV2x CVflow family of edge AI perception systems on chip (SoCs). Ambarella’s CV2x-based reference design platform performs the vision processing and fusion of Seeing Machines’ driver monitoring software with forward-facing ADAS features to provide a complete, integrated DMS and ADAS solution.

Ambarella’s SoCs target both standalone and integrated DMS, OMS and forward-facing ADAS cameras. As part of this collaboration, Seeing Machines will enable its embedded Driver Monitoring Engine (e-DME) software to provide a highly optimized, accelerated back-end. This e-DME back-end will utilize the CVflow acceleration engine inside Ambarella’s SoCs, allowing forward-facing ADAS camera designers to seamlessly integrate Seeing Machines’ proven OMS and DMS technology.

This agreement marks the beginning of a strategic relationship where Ambarella and Seeing Machines intend to combine their skills, products, IP and experience in the domain of embedding AI vision algorithms to deliver best-in-class driver and occupant monitoring system solutions.