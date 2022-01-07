Seeing Machines and Ambarella collaborate on integrated forward-facing ADAS and in-cabin occupant and driver monitoring system solutions
07 January 2022
Seeing Machines, the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, announced a collaboration with Ambarella, an AI vision silicon company, to bring integrated Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and occupant and driver monitoring system (OMS and DMS) solutions to the market.
This technology combination will bring Seeing Machines’ industry leading OMS and DMS technology solutions to Ambarella’s CV2x CVflow family of edge AI perception systems on chip (SoCs). Ambarella’s CV2x-based reference design platform performs the vision processing and fusion of Seeing Machines’ driver monitoring software with forward-facing ADAS features to provide a complete, integrated DMS and ADAS solution.
Ambarella’s SoCs target both standalone and integrated DMS, OMS and forward-facing ADAS cameras. As part of this collaboration, Seeing Machines will enable its embedded Driver Monitoring Engine (e-DME) software to provide a highly optimized, accelerated back-end. This e-DME back-end will utilize the CVflow acceleration engine inside Ambarella’s SoCs, allowing forward-facing ADAS camera designers to seamlessly integrate Seeing Machines’ proven OMS and DMS technology.
This agreement marks the beginning of a strategic relationship where Ambarella and Seeing Machines intend to combine their skills, products, IP and experience in the domain of embedding AI vision algorithms to deliver best-in-class driver and occupant monitoring system solutions.
The contextual information that can be gathered with the fusion of inward and outward facing sensing is an important area for us as we seek to advance our safety focused technology solutions. Ambarella has made significant advances in forward-facing sensing, with its recent Oculii radar technology acquisition and its collaborations in the algorithm space, to make this a really interesting opportunity for Seeing Machines.
The Ambarella reference design platform, targeting the headliner location, is a key integration point for DMS/OMS technology in both the processing and sensor space. We are excited to work towards offering our e-DME targeting Ambarella’s silicon and to also work closely on the fusion of our technology with companies focusing on external vehicle sensing.—Paul McGlone, CEO at Seeing Machines
