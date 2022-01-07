Volta Trucks partners with HERE Technologies for last-mile EV navigation system featuring what3words geolocation

Volta Trucks’ forthcoming Volta Zero will feature integrated navigation services from HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform. The Volta Zero will use EV Range Assistant, a feature from HERE tailored for inner-city deliveries.

EV Range Assistant includes range prediction for trucks on route and allows for route planning including multiple delivery stops. Search, routing, real-time traffic, and turn-by-turn voice guidance will be available both on- and offline.

HERE Navigation allows Volta Trucks to take advantage of the navigation-as-a-service model to deliver a simplified infotainment supply chain and development process. The benefits include lowering costs, improving scalability, and allows Volta Trucks to deliver a unique In-vehicle-Infotainment (IVI) system that can be remotely configured and monitored by customers, making it possible to consistently update and upgrade the driver experience. Secure data transfer between the truck and cloud enhances driver safety and privacy, while streaming the latest map data.

With HERE Navigation, drivers will be able to use the innovative geolocation technology, what3words. what3words is a simple way to identify a location in a manner that is more precise than a street address. what3words has divided the world into a grid of three-meter squares and given each square a unique combination of three random words: a what3words address.

Drivers can enter what3words addresses directly into their in-truck systems, allowing them to easily navigate to locations as specific as building entrances or loading bays—ideal for busy drivers making multiple deliveries in a city.