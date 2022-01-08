VinFast vehicles to be cloud-connected using Cerence Connected Vehicle Digital Twin (CCVDT) platform

Cerence and VinFast announced that VinFast vehicles will be cloud-connected using the Cerence Connected Vehicle Digital Twin (CCVDT) platform. Completely cloud- and software-based, Cerence’s digital-twin capabilities enable VinFast to create a virtual representation of its entire car, including software, mechanics, electrics, and physical behavior, along with driver data and environmental data in the cloud.

VinFast will not only be able to offer its drivers extended digital cockpit capabilities that enhance the driving experience, including access to deeper information about the car, but also enable proactive AI notifications that leverage this real-time data to update and inform drivers in new ways.





In addition, Cerence supports VinFast in further leveraging its vehicles for contextual applications and making information available to key partners to enable new use cases such as delivery services for in-car package delivery and electric vehicle charging networks for integrated vehicle charge status and nearby charging options.

As we look to the future of smart electric vehicles, it’s critical for VinFast that we build a network of innovative partners that share in our mission of bringing design, manufacturing, and technology advancements together to improve the lives of drivers and our planet. The incredible capabilities of Cerence Connected Vehicle Digital Twin are key in our efforts to creating the world’s first truly connected car that will revolutionize the driving experience and delight our drivers. —Hong Sang Bae, VinFast CTO

With Cerence, VinFast can deliver an enhanced user experience through proactive information and notifications, including:

Safety: notification for missed stop sign or similar events; suggestions to improve driving; and predictions for weather-related changes in driving conditions.

Convenience: integration with calendar for reminders about upcoming meetings; parking suggestions based on personal preferences; AI-powered low fuel and low tire pressure predictions.

Comfort: precondition the vehicle based on upcoming weather conditions; offer to play favorite music and deliver personalized news, stock, and sports updates.

Security: reminders to close doors and windows; intrusion detection; auto lock/unlock based on location.

The first-of-its-kind Cerence Connected Vehicle Digital Twin platform unites a virtual version of vehicle, its software and sensor data, its surroundings, and key driver behavior and information in the cloud to enable new, neural deep learning- and AI-powered experiences. Cerence’s capabilities can analyze behavioral and operational data of the vehicle, overall vehicle performance, and driver-specific elements to deliver personalized service for drivers. In the future, we will be enabling simulation and validation of vehicles on the digital twin platform and testing use cases and vehicle performance using AI. By leveraging Cerence Connected Vehicle Digital Twin, VinFast delivers on key needs for drivers while also differentiating itself from its competitors through innovative new technology. —Prateek Kathpal, CTO, Cerence

At CES, VinFast announced it will stop producing vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICE) by the end of 2022 and focus on an all-electric line-up. (Earlier post.)