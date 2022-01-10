First US corporate customer reserves 100 VinFast EVs

Artemis DNA, a clinical diagnostic laboratory company providing proprietary Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) genetic and diagnostic testing that enables precision medicine through early disease detection in the US, has reserved 100 VinFast EVs.

Immediately after VinFast’s debut at CES 2022 of its electric vehicles (earlier post), Artemis DNA decided to reserve 100 of VinFast EVs, which include VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9 at the price points that VinFast announced (for VF 8 and VF 9).

The purchase of the EVs represents a continued effort by Artemis DNA to reduce the carbon footprint of its operations. Artemis DNA has been aggressively pursuing a commitment to a robust environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiative which includes a number of climate-oriented goals. In a recent letter from Artemis DNA Founder and CEO, Emylee Thai, she stated that the company is dedicated to becoming a leader in environmental stewardship within the diagnostics and healthcare industry.

It is anticipated that Artemis DNA will take delivery of the VinFast EVs starting in the fourth quarter of this year. With the reservation placed, Artemis DNA will be VinFast’s first corporate customer in the US.

Opened for reservation globally, starting on 5 January 2022, in the US, VinFast VF 8 pricing starts at US$41,000; VinFast VF 9 pricing starts at US$56,000. VinFast anticipates completing its first deliveries of VinFast models VF 8 and VF 9 cars in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Customers in the US can make a reservation by paying $200 to receive a $3,000 e-voucher toward the potential purchase of VF 8 or a $5,000 e-voucher toward the potential purchase of a VF 9.