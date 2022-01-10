Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
SLAC, Stanford researchers use cryo-EM to make first high-res images of wet SEI of Li-ion battery
Magna highlighting EtelligentForce electric 4WD system for truck segment; production in 2025

First US corporate customer reserves 100 VinFast EVs

10 January 2022

Artemis DNA, a clinical diagnostic laboratory company providing proprietary Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) genetic and diagnostic testing that enables precision medicine through early disease detection in the US, has reserved 100 VinFast EVs.

Immediately after VinFast’s debut at CES 2022 of its electric vehicles (earlier post), Artemis DNA decided to reserve 100 of VinFast EVs, which include VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9 at the price points that VinFast announced (for VF 8 and VF 9).

The purchase of the EVs represents a continued effort by Artemis DNA to reduce the carbon footprint of its operations. Artemis DNA has been aggressively pursuing a commitment to a robust environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiative which includes a number of climate-oriented goals. In a recent letter from Artemis DNA Founder and CEO, Emylee Thai, she stated that the company is dedicated to becoming a leader in environmental stewardship within the diagnostics and healthcare industry.

It is anticipated that Artemis DNA will take delivery of the VinFast EVs starting in the fourth quarter of this year. With the reservation placed, Artemis DNA will be VinFast’s first corporate customer in the US.

Opened for reservation globally, starting on 5 January 2022, in the US, VinFast VF 8 pricing starts at US$41,000; VinFast VF 9 pricing starts at US$56,000. VinFast anticipates completing its first deliveries of VinFast models VF 8 and VF 9 cars in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Customers in the US can make a reservation by paying $200 to receive a $3,000 e-voucher toward the potential purchase of VF 8 or a $5,000 e-voucher toward the potential purchase of a VF 9.

Posted on 10 January 2022 in Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)