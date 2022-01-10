Avikus, Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Group’s subsidiary specializing in autonomous navigation technologies for ships, is partnering with the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) to collaborate on real-life trials of autonomous ship technologies.

As a member of the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS), ABS is a maritime classification society that identifies technological suitability and selects the relevant criteria for cutting-edge maritime technology and offshore structures while promoting stable maritime industry development.

Avikus has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with ABS to obtain the Approval in Principle (AIP) for the implementation of autonomous ship technologies. With the MOU signed, Avikus starts stage-by-stage demonstration tests for its various solutions including Hyundai Intelligent Navigation Assistant System (HiNAS); Hyundai Intelligence Berthing Assistance System (HiBAS); and Hyundai Intelligent Navigation Assistant System 2.0 (HiNAS2.0), in compliance with the ABS Guide for Autonomous and Remote Control Functions published in July 2021.

Through the tests, Avikus will be capable of obtaining each certificate by stage for its autonomous vessel technologies, while ABS will review the design, regulate testing procedures and verify the implementation for each stage based on the actual operation data of Avikus. From trials of the autonomous technologies in real-life conditions, the joint efforts from the two companies will be an important step in making maritime autonomous operations a practical reality. Lessons learnt from this collaboration will also contribute to the development and improvement of standards and regulations for autonomous technology and operations.

After the successful demonstration of full autonomous cruising as a first in Korea in June 2021, Avikus plans to demonstrate autonomous shipping technology jointly with ABS for a transoceanic voyage of a large-scale commercial vessel which is currently under development.

Avikus introduced a leisure boat equipped with the full autonomous navigation technology at CES 2022 and presented a future vision of the maritime mobility sector centering on autonomous vessel technology.