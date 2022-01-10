British Lithium produces first lithium carbonate from mica in granite

In what is believed to be a world first, British Lithium has produced lithium at pilot scale from the mica in granite at a new pilot plant near Roche in the UK. Funded by Innovate UK, the pilot plant has taken just seven months to design and build and uses patented technology in a sustainable production process.

The pilot plant design is based on four years’ R&D and is the latest milestone in British Lithium’s progress towards full operational status.

The pilot plant incorporates all processing stages—from quarrying through to high-purity lithium carbonate production. This includes crushing, grinding and beneficiating the ore, custom-built electric calcination at low temperatures, acid-free leaching and multiple purification steps that include ion-exchange.

New processes are normally piloted during the definitive feasibility stage but, as lithium has never been produced commercially from mica before, de-risking our proprietary technology is an important step in developing our project. Doing it now allows us to operate in real world conditions using actual site water and locally sourced commercial reagents. We’re delighted with the rapid progress we’ve made, but there’s still a long road ahead in terms of refining and optimizing the process. —Chief Executive Andrew Smith

British Lithium will be manufacturing 5 kilograms of lithium carbonate per day from early this year in the pilot plant—enough to demonstrate its commercial value to customers. Once the process is fully developed, work will begin on building a full-scale plant.