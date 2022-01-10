British Lithium produces first lithium carbonate from mica in granite
10 January 2022
In what is believed to be a world first, British Lithium has produced lithium at pilot scale from the mica in granite at a new pilot plant near Roche in the UK. Funded by Innovate UK, the pilot plant has taken just seven months to design and build and uses patented technology in a sustainable production process.
The pilot plant design is based on four years’ R&D and is the latest milestone in British Lithium’s progress towards full operational status.
The pilot plant incorporates all processing stages—from quarrying through to high-purity lithium carbonate production. This includes crushing, grinding and beneficiating the ore, custom-built electric calcination at low temperatures, acid-free leaching and multiple purification steps that include ion-exchange.
New processes are normally piloted during the definitive feasibility stage but, as lithium has never been produced commercially from mica before, de-risking our proprietary technology is an important step in developing our project. Doing it now allows us to operate in real world conditions using actual site water and locally sourced commercial reagents. We’re delighted with the rapid progress we’ve made, but there’s still a long road ahead in terms of refining and optimizing the process.—Chief Executive Andrew Smith
British Lithium will be manufacturing 5 kilograms of lithium carbonate per day from early this year in the pilot plant—enough to demonstrate its commercial value to customers. Once the process is fully developed, work will begin on building a full-scale plant.
Our goal is to produce 21,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate each year. At the moment, we will be the only lithium producer in the world to be quarrying and refining on one site, which adds to the sustainability of the project.
The support we’ve had from Innovate UK, government departments, Cornwall Council and a range of key stakeholders has been vital, and we look forward to considerably ramping up our operations over the next two or three years.—British Lithium chair Roderick Smith
Comments