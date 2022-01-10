Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Magna highlighting EtelligentForce electric 4WD system for truck segment; production in 2025
Hyundai Heavy and ABS to collaborate on real-life trials of autonomous ship technologies

British Lithium produces first lithium carbonate from mica in granite

10 January 2022

In what is believed to be a world first, British Lithium has produced lithium at pilot scale from the mica in granite at a new pilot plant near Roche in the UK. Funded by Innovate UK, the pilot plant has taken just seven months to design and build and uses patented technology in a sustainable production process.

The pilot plant design is based on four years’ R&D and is the latest milestone in British Lithium’s progress towards full operational status.

The pilot plant incorporates all processing stages—from quarrying through to high-purity lithium carbonate production. This includes crushing, grinding and beneficiating the ore, custom-built electric calcination at low temperatures, acid-free leaching and multiple purification steps that include ion-exchange.

New processes are normally piloted during the definitive feasibility stage but, as lithium has never been produced commercially from mica before, de-risking our proprietary technology is an important step in developing our project. Doing it now allows us to operate in real world conditions using actual site water and locally sourced commercial reagents. We’re delighted with the rapid progress we’ve made, but there’s still a long road ahead in terms of refining and optimizing the process.

—Chief Executive Andrew Smith

British Lithium will be manufacturing 5 kilograms of lithium carbonate per day from early this year in the pilot plant—enough to demonstrate its commercial value to customers. Once the process is fully developed, work will begin on building a full-scale plant.

Our goal is to produce 21,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate each year. At the moment, we will be the only lithium producer in the world to be quarrying and refining on one site, which adds to the sustainability of the project.

The support we’ve had from Innovate UK, government departments, Cornwall Council and a range of key stakeholders has been vital, and we look forward to considerably ramping up our operations over the next two or three years.

—British Lithium chair Roderick Smith

Posted on 10 January 2022 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Manufacturing, Materials, Mining | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)