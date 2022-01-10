WirelessCar launches Smart EV Routing

WirelessCar, a developer of digital vehicle services for connected cars, launched Smart EV Routing, a dynamic digital product that enables drivers of electric vehicles (EVs) to optimize their long-distance journeys. WirelessCar’s Smart EV Routing uses real-time dynamic vehicle data combined with intelligent routing algorithms to offer one of the most sophisticated connected route planners available.

WirelessCar works directly with auto manufacturers to provide services and integrations specifically tailored to them. As a result, OEMs can address a major pain point for EV drivers: unexpected delays or frustrating detours when running low on battery power and being unable to find an available charging station.





Primary components and actors involved in Smart EV Routing

Using connected car data, WirelessCar’s Smart EV Routing reduces range anxiety by providing specifically tailored navigation tools that match the EV driver’s needs. Optimized routing during long distance trips delivers accurate charging guidance such as when, where and for how long to charge.

WirelessCar’s Smart EV Routing utilizes an array of input parameters, such as real-time vehicle telemetry data plus environmental data, which is combined with intelligent routing algorithms in order to plan and optimize the best possible route for an EV journey.

EV drivers need to consider multiple energy consumption factors while driving—many of which are non-intuitive—to be able to reach the destination most efficiently. These factors include outside temperature and weather conditions, road conditions and elevation, driving style, vehicle weight, and more. WirelessCar’s Smart EV Routing provides continuously updated dynamic car data, so drivers can make the most informed decisions in real time.

Features of Smart EV Routing include: