Kandi enters framework agreement to produce battery swap-enabled electric vehicles in China

Kandi Technologies Group signed a framework agreement with Hunan Hengrun Automobile Co., Ltd. jointly to produce battery-swap enabled pure electric vehicles.

According to the agreement, Kandi and Hengrun will use their respective capabilities to produce battery-swappable pure electric vehicles. The specific division of labor and cooperation content will be clarified in a separate agreement. The vehicles will be sold under the “Henghe” brand name.

Hengrun specializes in the research, development, manufacturing, sales and after-sales service of automobiles, parts, and accessories. It is certified for the production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, including EVs. It is one of several automobile companies fully certified to produce complete vehicles.