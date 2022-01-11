Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Rio Tinto purchases 4 Wabtec battery-electric locomotives for the Pilbara

Kandi enters framework agreement to produce battery swap-enabled electric vehicles in China

11 January 2022

Kandi Technologies Group signed a framework agreement with Hunan Hengrun Automobile Co., Ltd. jointly to produce battery-swap enabled pure electric vehicles.

According to the agreement, Kandi and Hengrun will use their respective capabilities to produce battery-swappable pure electric vehicles. The specific division of labor and cooperation content will be clarified in a separate agreement. The vehicles will be sold under the “Henghe” brand name.

Hengrun specializes in the research, development, manufacturing, sales and after-sales service of automobiles, parts, and accessories. It is certified for the production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, including EVs. It is one of several automobile companies fully certified to produce complete vehicles.

Kandi is pleased to partner with Hengrun. We are a pioneer of EV battery swapping in China. Our accumulated experience of building over 50,000 electric vehicles combined with our dozens of battery-swap patents gives us a strong competitive advantage in this initiative. By utilizing our battery swap expertise and Hengrun’s vehicle production expertise, together we expect to create meaningful new benefits for customers and thus promote the development of the China’s EV industry.

—Hu Xiaoming, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kandi

Posted on 11 January 2022 in Batteries, China, Electric (Battery), Vehicle Systems | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)