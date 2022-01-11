Thermo King transitioning to lower GWP transport refrigerant R452A as standard

Thermo King, the transport refrigeration brand of Trane Technologies, will transition to a lower global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant as standard in its truck and trailer units. This will reduce the carbon footprint of refrigerants used by its customers’ long-haul, middle-mile and last-mile delivery fleets by nearly 50%—approximately 650,000 metric tons of CO 2 e annually, equivalent to the emissions of 143,000 passenger vehicles per year.





While customers previously had the option to drop in the lower global warming potential refrigerant, Thermo King units will now come standard with the lower GWP refrigerant.

The next generation of Thermo King’s Precedent trailer portfolio will transition to R452A (GWP 2,140 4th IPCC, 1,945 5th IPCC) in January 2022, and truck products will come standard with the new refrigerant mid-2022. New units will no longer use R404A (GWP 3,922).

R452A was developed by Honeywell and Chemours as a lower GWP R404A replacement in transport refrigeration with some use in DX low- to medium-temperature refrigeration. A blend of HFC-32/HFC-125/HFO-1234yf (11/59/30 weight %), R452A is non-flammable, closely matches R404A properties and performance, and offers a low compressor discharge temperature.

These actions contribute to Trane Technologies’ Gigaton Challenge to reduce customer emissions by a billion metric tons by 2030.

In addition to helping customers meet their sustainability commitments, using a lower-GWP refrigerant as standard will help customers prepare for future regulation. Beginning in 2023, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) will require TRUs operating in California to use refrigerants with a GWP of 2200 or less. In North America, Thermo King is one full year ahead of this regulation.

As part of the global transition to more sustainable refrigerants, Thermo King has been using R452A for its entire EMEA portfolio for several years and select products in North America and in Asia Pacific.