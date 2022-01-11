Haldor Topsoe signs €45M funding deal with EIB to drive green energy transition

In line with its strategy to become the global leader in carbon emission reduction technologies by 2024, Danish technology provider Haldor Topsoe has signed a €45-million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to support its R&D investments in that domain. The EIB financing is supported under the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the main pillar of the European Commission’s Investment Plan for Europe.

The European funding highlights the company’s commitment to developing new technologies to support a wide range of energy-intensive industries in their transition towards a low-carbon future.

This funding will support our research into innovative hydrogen technologies that will ultimately enable our customers to produce low-carbon products for society. We are thankful for the funding, which is a testimony to our strong cooperation with the EIB. —Roeland Baan, CEO of Haldor Topsoe

The R&D investments backed by the EIB financing support Haldor Topsoe’s ambition to develop new technologies and catalysts to assist its customers in the transition towards the increased use of renewable energy, as well as the carbon neutrality of industrial operations. In line with this goal, the company specifically focuses on R&D activities with the highest potential for reducing carbon emissions.

A clear focus is R&D investments for the development of new catalysts, catalytic technologies, and innovative hydrogen technologies that are expected to reduce carbon emissions. Some of the most promising environmentally-friendly technologies in that regard are intended for the production of greener chemicals and renewable fuels, such as green hydrogen, green ammonia, biofuels, and electrified methanol.

The EIB is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. In 2020, the Bank provided more than €600 million in loans for Danish projects in various sectors, including services, innovative industry and small and medium-sized enterprises. The EIB has previously supported Haldor Topsøe with financing agreements signed in 2013 and 2017.

The European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) is the main pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe. It provides first loss guarantees enabling the EIB Group to invest in riskier projects. The projects and agreements approved for financing under EFSI have so far mobilized €546.5 billion in investments, benefiting more than 1.4 million small and medium-sized enterprises across the European Union.