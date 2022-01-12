General Motors introduces omnichannel used car marketplace CarBravo

General Motors introduced CarBravo, a new marketplace for used vehicles. GM says that CarBravo will offer used-vehicle customers access to an expansive inventory, an omnichannel shopping experience and exclusive ownership benefits. Dealer enrollment begins immediately, and the consumer launch is expected to begin in spring 2022.





CarBravo will give customers more choice and access to shop significantly expanded inventories of both the dealer and a national central stock of GM used vehicles. Importantly, the program features will also be offered on non-GM used vehicles. CarBravo is designed to provide customers the convenience to shop how they want, where they want—online, at the dealership or both. —Steve Carlisle, GM executive vice president and president of GM North America

CarBravo will leverage GM’s new digital retail platform (DRP). The DRP will provide a simple and transparent shopping interface featuring clear dealer pricing, vehicle history reports and 360-degree views of the vehicle. All CarBravo vehicles will be inspected and reconditioned to meet standards set by GM.

Customers can receive guaranteed online offers, from the industry standard Black Book, to buy their vehicles even if they do not purchase a vehicle through CarBravo.

CarBravo offers standard warranty coverage on all vehicles, a nationwide network of dealerships for service and maintenance, and wide-ranging ownership benefits that include roadside service, courtesy transportation, and OnStar and Sirius trials on eligible vehicles throughout the ownership lifecycle.

CarBravo leverages the assets of GM, GM Financial and the GM dealer network to create a flexible, modern shopping and buying experience. Customers can also take advantage of at-home test drives and home deliveries, where available at participating dealers.