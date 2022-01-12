Covenant Logistics Group signs letter of intent for 10 Nikola Tre BEVs and 40 Tre FCEVs

Nikola Corporation and Covenant Logistics Group, a total logistics provider based in Chattanooga, Tenn., announced a collaboration that will further Covenant’s sustainability objectives by adding 50 zero-emission vehicles to its fleet.

This collaboration includes a Letter of Intent (LOI) for 10 Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and 40 Nikola Tre fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), following the satisfactory completion of a Nikola Tre BEV and Nikola Tre FCEV demonstration program.

Delivery to Covenant of the first Tre BEV truck and mobile charging trailer for testing is anticipated to occur in Q2 2022, with the Tre FCEV testing expected to follow in 2023.

The Tre BEV and FCEV trucks are both uniquely equipped to offer zero-emissions service to Covenant’s wide range of customer applications. While the Tre BEV is ideally suited for short-haul, metro-regional applications, the Nikola Tre FCEV has an anticipated range of up to 500 miles and is expected to be a valuable addition to their highway regional operation. We are excited to partner with a strong national operation like Covenant supported by our dealer network. —Pablo Koziner, president of Nikola’s Energy and Commercial division

Covenant has primary capabilities in expedited, dedicated, warehousing, and managed freight transportation.