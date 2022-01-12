Proton Motor Fuel Cell, Torqeedo partner on new Ma-Hy-Hy project for marine hydrogen hybrid propulsion system

Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH is working with Torqeedo on an innovative hydrogen hybrid propulsion system building kit for maritime mobility, which will be able to deliver fuel cell powers between 30 and 120 kW and variable hydrogen storage capacity. As part of the DEUTZ Group, Torqeedo offers marine electric and hybrid drives from 0.5 to 100 kW for commercial and recreational use.

The project, with the working title “Ma-Hy-Hy” (Marine-Hydrogen-Hybrid), will complement Torqeedo’s existing Deep Blue Hybrid portfolio of drive systems with Proton Motor’s fuel cell technology.

At the beginning of November 2021, Proton Motor announced that the project will receive official programme funding by the Bavarian federal government until 2024.

The hybrid emission-free drive solution is intended for worldwide use in the inland and offshore sector and is marked with the following technical specifications:

Fuel cell power between 30 and 120 kW;

Propulsion power range from 50 to 200 kW;

Battery capacity between 40 and 160 kWh; and

Any size of hydrogen storage.

p>In addition, Proton Motor intends to further adapt and optimize components of its fuel cell systems for maritime applications during the Ma-Hy-Hy runtime. In this regard, testing and validation of a prototype trial system will take place on a test bench at the collaboration partner Torqeedo.

Joint sales and marketing activities as well as steps towards industrialization are planned after the successful end of the project.