BMW Group more than doubles sales of BEVs in 2021 to 103,855 units, up 133%

The BMW Group posted year-on-year sales growth of 8.4% last year, with a total of 2,521,525 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles delivered to customers worldwide. BMW sales reached a new all-time high of 2,213,795 units (+9.1%) last year, with the brand leading the global premium segment. The company more than doubled its sales of fully-electric vehicles in 2021 to 103,855 units (+133.2%).

In 2021, 13% of BMW and MINI vehicles sold worldwide—a total of 328,316 units (+70.4 %)—were electrified. In Europe it was more than 23% (225,415 units).

With 37,939 BMW iX3 vehicles sold in 2021, about one in ten BMW X3 vehicles delivered to customers worldwide was fully electric. During this same period, one in three customers worldwide who bought a MINI 3 door model opted for the model’s fully-electric variant (34,851 units). At the same time, the BMW i3, the world’s only fully-electric premium vehicle in the compact segment, continued to grow in its ninth year: With 28,216 vehicles sold, 5.4% more BMW i3 vehicles were sold than in the previous year.

The BMW Group released two key innovation flagships, the BMW iX and the BMW i4, onto the market late last year. In 2022, the company will further expand its electric line-up with fully-electric versions of the BMW 7 Series and BMW X1 and, in 2023, the high-volume BMW 5 Series. These will be joined by other models, including the successor to the MINI Countryman and the all-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre.

By 2023, the company will have at least one fully-electric model on the roads in about 90% of its current market segments. Over the next ten years or so, the company plans to sell a total of about ten million fully-electric vehicles.