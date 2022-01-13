Volkswagen nearly doubles deliveries of all-electric vehicles in 2021 to 263K; all electrified vehicle sales at 369K

In 2021, the Volkswagen brand delivered more electrified vehicles worldwide than ever before, handing over to customers more than 369,000 electric cars (+73% versus 2020), comprising approximately 106,000 PHEVs (+33%) and 263,000 all-electric vehicles (+97%).

In a very short time, we have reached a top position for all-electric vehicles in Europe. With our ACCELERATE strategy and the expansion of the model portfolio, we will continue to increase the pace of the e-mobility offensive. Before the end of this year, the ID. BUZZ01 will represent yet another emotional model in our ID. family. —Volkswagen CEO Ralf Brandstätter

Volkswagen delivered around 4.897 million vehicles across all drive systems to customers around the world in 2021—a decline of around 8% compared to the previous year. The lagging supply of semiconductors caused limitations in production throughout the course of the year, which ultimately had a major impact on the unit sales figures, the company said.

The proportion of purely battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs) and hybrid vehicles nearly doubled to 7.5% of total deliveries (2020: 4%). In Europe, these vehicles now account for 19.3% of Volkswagen’s deliveries (2020: 12.6%).

Volkswagen recorded a significant increase in deliveries of electric vehicles particularly in the United States, China and Germany. In the company’s home market, one in four Volkswagen vehicles was a plug-in vehicle.

The electric offensive in China is on track even though the supply bottlenecks for semiconductors observed towards the end of the year also affected the electric vehicles that had previously been prioritized for production. A total of 77,100 BEVs (+437%) were delivered in China, including more than 70,000 from the ID. family, making Volkswagen one of the five biggest BEV providers in China.

A further considerable increase is planned for 2022. Close to 17,000 BEVs were sold in the United States, almost twenty times more than in the previous year. This brought Volkswagen up to fourth place among BEV manufacturers in that market.





The ID.4 compact electric SUV is Volkswagen’s most popular BEV worldwide, accounting for 45.5% if the brand’s global BEV sales in 2021.

Volkswagen’s most popular BEV model worldwide is the ID.4, which lived up to its name as a world car in its first year on the market. The ID.4 was the most frequently delivered of the 263,000 BEVs with 119,650 units sold, followed by the ID.3 (around 76,000), the e-up! (approximately 41,500) and just under 18,000 units of the ID.6, which Volkswagen offers exclusively in the Chinese market.

In Europe, the ID.4 topped the BEV charts in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Ireland. The all-electric SUV ID.4 was also successfully rolled out in the United States with nearly 17,000 units being handed over to customers. In China, the vehicle already ranks second among all-electric SUVs.

SUVs. SUVs are the fastest-growing market segment. Volkswagen systematically geared its portfolio to this trend at an early stage. SUVs now make up more than 40% of all vehicle deliveries (previous year: 34.8%). Volkswagen generated as much as three-quarters of its sales revenue in the United States with SUVs, selling its highest number of vehicles there since 2013. Nevertheless, the Golf held on to its top position as the best-selling car in Germany in 2021 despite the strained supply situation for semiconductors.

Volkswagen expects that the first half of 2022 at least will remain highly volatile and challenging owing to persistent supply bottlenecks for semiconductors. However, the company expects to be able to stabilize production as the year goes on and lower its high backlog of orders as quickly as possible.